Van ECK Associates Corp Has $21.90 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of BeiGene worth $21,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,069.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total transaction of $107,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,626 shares of company stock worth $59,228,572. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $375.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.79 and its 200-day moving average is $324.27. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

