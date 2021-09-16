Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.89.

TXG stock opened at $156.15 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.68.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

