Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,564 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $200.52 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

