Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,674 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of DraftKings worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,014,563 shares in the company, valued at $104,374,509.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,902,214 shares of company stock worth $267,489,304. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.84 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

