Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 150,992 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.49% of Apollo Investment worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $892.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

