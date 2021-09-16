Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 11.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 715,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,422,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 222,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

