VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 945,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,539,066 shares.The stock last traded at $30.74 and had previously closed at $32.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

