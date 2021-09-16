VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 729,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.