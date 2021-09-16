VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 123,526 shares.The stock last traded at $51.72 and had previously closed at $51.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

