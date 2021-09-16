VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 209,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,650,153 shares.The stock last traded at $40.27 and had previously closed at $42.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

