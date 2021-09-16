VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.