VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:MIG)

