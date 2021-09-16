Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,418,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,865,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,376. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

