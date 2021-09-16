Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

