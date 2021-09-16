Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Position Cut by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.11. 5,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

