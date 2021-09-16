Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 147,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,922. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

