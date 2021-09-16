Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

