Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 643,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,076. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

