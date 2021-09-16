Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. 581,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,076. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.