Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 487,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,966,076. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

