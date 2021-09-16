Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 810,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 47,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.42. 240,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,966,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

