Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,649. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04.

