Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.62. 13,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

