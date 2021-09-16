Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.55% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $100.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.