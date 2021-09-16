Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Global Endowment Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 11.4% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 5.04% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $202,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,107. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $161.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.