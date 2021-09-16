Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.24. 17,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

