Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $244.88. 15,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.