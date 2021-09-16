Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.36% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 2,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,013. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.