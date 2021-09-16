Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Global Endowment Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.2% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $39,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.07. 81,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,038. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.