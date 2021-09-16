Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $107.46. 179,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,038. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

