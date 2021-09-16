Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Holdings Raised by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

