Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $115,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,732. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.76.

