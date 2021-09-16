Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.91. 261,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,430. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

