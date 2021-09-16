Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:VTC) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.75 and last traded at $92.85. 50,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 72,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.