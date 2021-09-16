Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $229.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

