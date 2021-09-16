Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,281,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.40. 120,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,303. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.