Vanilla Network Market Capitalization Achieves $7.88 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $95,665.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $11.92 or 0.00024846 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.89 or 0.07377867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.58 or 1.00108678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.82 or 0.00856002 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,306 coins and its circulating supply is 660,491 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

