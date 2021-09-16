Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $12.54

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $12.54 or 0.00026168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $82,795.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00124598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00181531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.19 or 0.07513156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,898.45 or 0.99985974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.81 or 0.00890949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 806,306 coins and its circulating supply is 660,491 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

