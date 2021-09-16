VeChain Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $7.60 billion and $418.50 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00019145 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001733 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

