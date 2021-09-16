Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.99

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Shares of Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.99 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.15), with a volume of 1,568,371 shares changing hands.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of £985.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.10.

About Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

