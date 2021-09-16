Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.99

Shares of Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.99 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 164.60 ($2.15). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 164.40 ($2.15), with a volume of 1,568,371 shares changing hands.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £985.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.10.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.