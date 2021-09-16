Veil (VEIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,433.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,433.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,992.07 or 1.00027569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.71 or 0.00887277 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.16 or 0.00435938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00301965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070999 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

