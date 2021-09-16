Velas Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $307.56 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001559 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001432 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

