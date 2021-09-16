Veles Price Up 71.1% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $104,642.85 and $347.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,707.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.55 or 0.07467486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.15 or 0.00388086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.29 or 0.01337929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00551746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00517043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.80 or 0.00328551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006406 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,345 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

