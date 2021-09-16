VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.35. 3,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.