Venkat Bhamidipati Sells 29,630 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,874. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of -63.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

