Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,861 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

