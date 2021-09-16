Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

VEOEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

