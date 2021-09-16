Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0352 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $157.28 million and $37.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00130681 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

