Verge Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $394.31 million and $23.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00395239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,478,132,442 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

