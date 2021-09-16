VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $262.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,016.47 or 1.00048030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00078286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00070742 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,150,293 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

